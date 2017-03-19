Newsvine

Gregg L. Greer Reports

About Gregg L Greer is and American Journalist, and Social Activist Articles: 2 Seeds: 8 Comments: 5 Since: Nov 2016

Commentary: Why many believe Donald Trump's Immigration Policy is racially biased and an embarrassment to America | The Huffington Post

Current Status: Blessed (1)
Seeded by Gregg L. Greer Reports View Original Article: SOURCE FAVICONThe Huffington Post
Seeded on Sun Mar 19, 2017 5:49 AM
Discuss:

Many view the current Immigration Policy as a baseless” and “useless,” largely GOP effort spearheaded by President Donald Trump and his team which only shows how the Trump team has stigmatized Muslims and other oppressed minorities by repeatedly promising to limit their immigration to the United States.

keyboard shortcuts:    V vote up article    J next comment    K previous comment

In these nations:

Comments are loading…

Code of Honor