Many view the current Immigration Policy as a baseless” and “useless,” largely GOP effort spearheaded by President Donald Trump and his team which only shows how the Trump team has stigmatized Muslims and other oppressed minorities by repeatedly promising to limit their immigration to the United States.
Commentary: Why many believe Donald Trump's Immigration Policy is racially biased and an embarrassment to America | The Huffington Post
Seeded on Sun Mar 19, 2017 5:49 AM
