Newsvine

Gregg L. Greer Reports

About Gregg L Greer is and American Journalist, and Social Activist Articles: 2 Seeds: 7 Comments: 5 Since: Nov 2016

What we can learn from the Chicago, Missha Beauty Store Boycott-Dedicated,Disciplined, and Historical | The Huffington Post

Current Status: Blessed (1)
Seeded by Gregg L. Greer Reports View Original Article: SOURCE FAVICONThe Huffington Post
Seeded on Fri Apr 14, 2017 4:28 PM
Discuss:
Article Photo

Just over 30 days Chicago Demonstrators (Activist) have gathered daily outside of the Missha Beauty Supply in Bronzeville, urging customers to stay away. Why, because they have conducted the first, major successful ongoing economic boycott in Chicago’s recent history with aims of putting serious pressure on the owners to totally shut down and to persuade private customers to end their patronage of the store. 

keyboard shortcuts:    V vote up article    J next comment    K previous comment

In these nations:

Comments are loading…

Code of Honor