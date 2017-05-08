By Gregg L. Greer Reports

The police force is sworn to protect and defend citizens - in their view, it is, in fact, their duty to risk their lives to rescue children and others (and so they deserve our respect). But unless martial law is declared, where the civilian government admits it has lost control, any death at the hands of a police officer is at best an accident to be thoroughly investigated and at worst, murder to be treated as such. In a democratic society, police are not outside the law, they are citizens sworn to uphold the law, Police are not a military occupying force. As such, their use of weapons of lethal force is a bad statement for the community because it will usher a signal to the public that CPD regards the use of lethal force as an acceptable solution to problems so the public as the same right. That's a dangerous standard!